Amitabh Bachchan mocks his flared fashion choices after dropping a throwback photo 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going down the memory and questioning some of his choices. The actor likes to often drop throwback pictures on his social media to reminisce good old times.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture in which he was wearing flared pants and a shirt. The actor said that not only bellbottoms were in fashion, but there was also a thing called flared sleeves too. Mocking his fashion choices, he wrote, “When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He will next star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's sports biopic Jhund, Chehre, and a multilingual film, which will also feature Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

