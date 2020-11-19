Parth Samthaan gives a glimpse of how he preserves the gifts sent by his fans

Parth Samthaan being one of the most loved heartthrobs of the industry has a massive fan following. The actor receives love from his fans in the form of presents and he has been extremely grateful for them. Last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan has been gearing up for his upcoming web show. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes was highly lauded by the audiences and they are still hoping to see them together.
A post shared by parthian_forever (@parthian.amal)
Also Read: Parth Samthaan sends across an adorable birthday wish for his Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan star, Niti Taylor
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply