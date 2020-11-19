Parth Samthaan gives a glimpse of how he preserves the gifts sent by his fans

Parth Samthaan being one of the most loved heartthrobs of the industry has a massive fan following. The actor receives love from his fans in the form of presents and he has been extremely grateful for them. Last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Parth Samthaan has been gearing up for his upcoming web show. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes was highly lauded by the audiences and they are still hoping to see them together.

Answering one of the most asked questions, Parth Samthaan recently took to his Instagram story to share what exactly he does with the gifts that he receives from his fans. The actor has all the frames put up on his wall and the gesture has surely won his fans’ hearts. Take a look at the video and we’re sure it will only make you fall in love with Parth all over again.

