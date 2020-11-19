Kapil Sharma reveals he lost 11 kgs to look good for his debut web series

Archana Puran Singh who is a part of the popular television show The Kapil Sharma Show often shares behind-the-scenes videos from the sets where she is seen interacting with the rest of the crew and sometimes the celebrity guests. In a recent video by Singh, Kapil Sharma reveals that he lost 11 kgs in a matter of a few weeks.

In the video, Archana Puran Singh is heard asking Kapil as to how much weight he lost. He revealed that he lost 11 kgs. He further said that he was 92 kgs and now he is 81 kgs. The comedian then joked that he has to look good for his web series. Govinda then goes on to flaunt his body and Archana compliments him by saying, “You’ve lost weight Chi Chi and you’re looking like a rockstar.”

Kapil Sharma will soon be making his digital debut with a web series. Details about the web series have not been made public yet. However, in a recent episode Krushna Abhishek revealed that Kapil is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore for the web series.

