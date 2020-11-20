Rohman Shawl pens a beautiful shayri as the love of his life, Sushmita Sen turns a year older

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been giving us major couple goals since the time they went public with their relationship. From attending family functions together to Rohman teaching Alisah math and other subjects, Sushmita Sen has been sharing their special moments on social media for some time now. As the OG ‘Dilbar’ girl turns a year older, her mother and daughters Renee and Alisah planned a beautiful surprise for her.
