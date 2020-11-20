Rohman Shawl pens a beautiful shayri as the love of his life, Sushmita Sen turns a year older

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been giving us major couple goals since the time they went public with their relationship. From attending family functions together to Rohman teaching Alisah math and other subjects, Sushmita Sen has been sharing their special moments on social media for some time now. As the OG ‘Dilbar’ girl turns a year older, her mother and daughters Renee and Alisah planned a beautiful surprise for her.

Along with that, her beau Rohman Shawl wrote a special birthday shayri for her. Sharing a picture on his Instagram where he’s seen giving a forehead kiss to his ladylove, Rohman wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh ???????????? #foreverwalalove❤️ #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari”. Take a look at it right here.

