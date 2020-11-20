22 Years of Soldier: Preity Zinta remembers how Bobby Deol was shivering during the shoot of the title song while she was in warm clothes

Abbas-Mustan's 1998 film Soldier is one of the most memorable films of Bollywood. Starring Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, the film completes 22 years of release today. To mark the occasion, Preity took to her Instagram handle to share a small clip from the title song.

The title song was shot in a hilly region at a time when it was windy and freezing cold. While Preity is seen dressed in full sleeves black shirt and pants along with a woolen hat, Bobby is seen in a black vest and with no overcoats to protect him from the wind. "Remembering #Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for… My warm clothes for starters… It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering," Preity wrote, sharing her memory.

"I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrackFolded handsThnk u @RameshTaurani @theabbasmustan & d entire cast n crew for d fun we had in Australia,New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love u @thedeol You are the bestest," she added.

Soldier was Preity Zinta’s first film. However, Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se happened to release before Soldier, making it her debut film.

