Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz goes shirtless and flexes his muscles in his latest post

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz might not have won the reality show but has definitely won hearts and is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. With over 4 million followers, Asim keeps his fans engaged on social media with pictures and videos of himself.

On Friday afternoon, Asim Riaz shared a picture of himself flexing his muscles at a gym. He also posted a video of him doing pull ups at the gym. "Another One #DontStop," he captioned the post sending out fitness goals.

Two days back, he shared a video of himself walking on a beach in Dubai flaunting his abs. “Turn Down For What..!!!,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a week ago, Asim Riaz met international DJ Snake and shared pictures from their meeting. DJ Snake also shared pictures with Asim Riaz on his Instagram stories. There is no information about their collaboration as of now, but the pictures have already got their fans excited. Soon after Asim shared the post, fans could not control their excitement and shared the happy news on social media.

