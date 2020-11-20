Rakul Preet Singh enjoys Maldives vacation in olive green swimsuit; shares a photo with her brother

The Maldives has become the new favourite destination for Bollywood stars. From Tiger Shroff to Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu, many actors have spent some quality time thereafter being in isolation for the past seven months. Now, Rakul Preet Singh has taken off to the Maldives after the schedule wrap up of her film.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a serene photo of herself enjoying the beauty of Maldives. The actress was dressed in an olive green swimsuit as she posed for the camera. “Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly #holidaytime #selflove #waterbaby,” she captioned the photo.

Today, she shared a new photo of herself with her brother, Aman Preet Singh. Enjoying the sunset by the pool and sharing the selfie, Rakul wrote, "Sunset, pool and this fool."

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next star alongside Arjun Kapoor in a love story. She recently signed Ajay Devgn’s MayDay which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

