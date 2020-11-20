Taapsee Pannu reveals the ingredients of her natural fat burning powerhouse drink that she has been consuming during her athletic training

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress has been busy shooting for multiple projects ever since she returned from her vacation in Maldives a month ago. In Rashmi Rocket, she will be seen playing an athlete and has been preparing to get in shape for the character for months. Post this, she will start shooting for Shabaash Mithu in which she will be essaying the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Taapsee, who has been going through intense workout routines and watching out her diet, on Friday took to her Instagram handle to talk about a natural fat-burning drink. She revealed that the drink is helping her to combat the pain in her body caused by her intense workout sessions.

Sharing a picture of herself enjoying the drink while standing on the beach, she wrote, “My exotic sunset drink! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview revealed that she will be undergoing a three month training session in cricket and will continue training till the end of the shoot.

