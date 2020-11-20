Kareena Kapoor Khan takes us down the memory lane as she wishes Tusshar Kapoor with a throwback picture

Tusshar Kapoor turns a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for the actor-producer on social media from all his fans, friends and colleagues. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has worked with Tusshar Kapoor in the initial years of career also took to Instagram to wish the actor with a throwback picture.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a nearly 20 year old picture from the time they worked together. "Happy birthday long time friend and co star," she captioned the picture. "Happiness always,: she added.

Kareena and Tusshar have worked together in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001) and Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002). They later worked together in Golmaal Returns as brother and sister and later in Golmaal 3 as well.

Meanwhile, owing to the pandemic, Tusshar Kapoor will be spending his day with his family and will be catching up with his friends over the weekend.

ALSO READ: “Laxmmi Bomb is different from masala movies, and good content works regardless of screen size” – Producer Tusshar Kapoor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results