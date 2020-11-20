Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 set with John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar & Milap Zaveri

The beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2.
Truly a dedicated actress and not one to take time off work, she was seen cutting a cake along with her husband & the T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar as well as co-star John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri.
Satyameva Jayate 2 is set for 2021 release.
