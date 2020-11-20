Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates her birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 set with John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar & Milap Zaveri

The beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2.

Truly a dedicated actress and not one to take time off work, she was seen cutting a cake along with her husband & the T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar as well as co-star John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri.

Celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones, the actress was seen in red lehenga whereas John Abraham was wearing a white sherwani. Maybe, the actors were shooting a wedding sequence.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set for 2021 release.

