Rakul Preet Singh sizzles in an orange bikini, flaunts her contagious smile during her trip to Maldives 

Bollywood's new destination is the Maldives. From Tiger Shroff to Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar to Aadar Jain – Tara Sutaria, many have recently made a quick trip to the beautiful destination to rejuvenate themselves. Amongst these celebrities is Rakul Preet Singh who is currently enjoying her vacation with her family.

Rakul and her brother organized this trip to the Maldives for their parents' 31st wedding anniversary. The actress has been sharing pictures back-to-back on her Instagram account. Today, she posted a picture of herself soaking up in the sun dressed in an orange bikini. She captioned the photo, “Smiles are contagious, be a carrier. Moments captured by daddy the great.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next star alongside Arjun Kapoor in a love story. She recently signed Ajay Devgn’s MayDay which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh does workout in bikini by the sea in Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results