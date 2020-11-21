NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Mumbai residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) is currently investigating a drug case in Bollywood and has been investigating actors, producers and others related to the industry. As part of the ongoing investigation, the NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai residence.
Bharti Singh is a popular comedian in India and is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and also hosts a television reality show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The NCB is reportedly carrying out a raid in three different places including Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova.
