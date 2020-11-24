Watch: Sophie Choudry walks straight into ‘paradise’ in style

Ever since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the country, several Bollywood celebrities have headed to Maldives for a quick vacation. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu to Tiger Shroff and many others have chosen Maldives as their preferred holiday destination during the pandemic. Actress Sophie Choudry, too headed to Maldives, and has been regularly sharing some stunning pictures of herself from her getaway.

On Tuesday, Sophie shared a video of herself stepping into her paradise. In the video she can be seen dressed in a black bikini and walks towards the beach from her room. The blue sea can be seen clearly from her room as she happily walks toward 'paradise'.

"Stepping into paradise..," she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

In her Instagram story, she shared two pictures of herself walking by the shallow end of the sea in her black bikini a little after sunset.

Take a look:

On Monday, she shared a picture of her enjoying the sun as she took a dip in the sea in a multi-colour bikini.

ALSO READ: Sophie Choudry complements the blue sea as she poses in a neon green bikini worth Rs 6.3k

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results