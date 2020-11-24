Sana Khan looks ethereally royal in a classic red lehenga for her Walima with Mufti Anas

Sana Khan, who has recently announced that she will no longer be a part of the Bollywood industry, has embraced Islam completely. Posting her Hijab-clad picture, Sana Khan had informed on her social media about her decision to step away from the industry and had requested others not to include her name for any event regarding the industry. The former actress has tied the knot with Mufti Anas from Surat and in an intimate ceremony, the two were seen walking hand in hand.

While Sana Khan looked no less than a queen in her all-white outfit for the wedding ceremony, her look from Walima has been going viral for all the right reasons. Dressed in a classic all-red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery, Sana Khan was seen donning an outfit from Poonams Kaurture. With a golden eye make-up and nude lips, Sana Khan kept her look simple yet regal. Sana Khan wore jewelry from The House Of Rambhajos and The Tiana Jewelry to round off her look. She took to her Instagram to post a few pictures of her look and they are surely going to leave you in awe of her.

Take a look at them, right here.

Tell us how you liked Sana Khan’s look from her Walima in the comments below.

