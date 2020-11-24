Did Durgamati makers rename the film from Durgavati to avoid controversy?

Yesterday, an interesting poster of Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi, was launched by the makers of the film – T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment and superstar Akshay Kumar, who is the presenter of the film. While Bhumi’s intense look got praises, it also left fans and industry bewildered. After all, this film was launched with the title Durgavati. The change of the film’s title was sudden and took everyone by surprise.

A source says, “No one exactly knows why the film’s title has been changed. But the general perception in the trade and industry is that the makers wanted to avoid a controversy. Akshay Kumar’s recent release Laxmii was earlier named Laxmmi Bomb and it led to brouhaha. They were unnecessarily accused of hurting the religious sentiments. Similarly, maybe Durgamati makers went for a title change before any controversy can erupt. This is because Durgavati is a celebrated historical figure who had bravely fought the Mughals. 3 years back, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a harrowing time when he made a film on queen Padmavati. The film was ultimately rechristened to Padmaavat. The Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, however, is not about Rani Durgavati but still they decided to change it to Durgamati as a precaution.”

The source, however, clears the air that no group or organization had protested against Durgavati’s title. “If there had been a protest or objection, then the media would have known. These groups thrive on the attention they receive from the press. So they would have definitely publicized their disgust over the title. But that’s not been the case and hence, it seems like the makers renamed the title on their own without any pressure. As the Hera Pheri meme goes, bilkul ricks nahi lene ka,” laughs the source and signs off.

Despite repeated attempts, Durgamati’s producer Vikram Malhotra remained unavailable for comment.

Durgamati is a remake of 2018 successful Tamil horror film Bhaagamathie. Just like the original, the remake is also directed by G Ashok. It will release on December 11 on Amazon Prime.

