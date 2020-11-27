All crowd scenes & action scenes in Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi pushed forward

The shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi is on full-swing at Film City where a massive set had been erected six months ago.

Miraculously the set remained intact through rain and sunshine. “SLB plans to continue shooting throughout November. But all the sequences involving large crowds have been pushed to later. Right now the director is shooting scenes with Alia Bhatt and her co-star Shantanu Maheshwari,” informs a source close to the project.

Apparently, there are several action scenes waiting for the director’s attention. These have been postponed until the Covid-19 situation gets better.

