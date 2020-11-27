Kundali Bhagya star Abhishek Kapur gets emotional on meeting his family after almost a year

After its comeback, the top-rated show of the Indian Television industry – Kundali Bhagya offered a rather interesting twist to its viewers. The wedding drama in Karan and Preeta’s lives surely kept the audience on the edge of their seats. However, it was the kidnapping sequence as well as all the twists and turns in the tale that followed that has kept everyone hooked on to the show.

The whole cast including Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan), Shraddha Arya (Preeta), Abhishek Kapur (Sameer), Anjum Fakih (Shrishti), Manit Joura (Rishabh), Swati Kapoor (Mahira), Sanjay Gagnani (Prithvi) and Ruhi Chaturvedi (Sherlyn) have been shooting continuously since the lockdown rules were relaxed. So, this Diwali, the cast took a well-deserved break. While Shraddha and Anjum went on a mini vacay together, Dheeraj took off to Maldives with his wife to celebrate his anniversary. On the other hand, Abhishek Kapur who stays alone and away from his family in Mumbai, travelled back home to Delhi after nearly a year to spend some time with his family.

The actor had not visited his home even during the lockdown period and hence had a rather overwhelming moment reuniting with his family members. Talking about finally meeting them, Abhishek Kapur mentioned, "I visited my family in Delhi after nearly a year. It was a very emotional moment for me, meeting them after such a long time and I feel it couldn’t have been a better time than Diwali to celebrate with them. Though, the festive vibe isn't the same this year due to the pandemic, nevertheless, it was amazing to be around my family and spend time with them and chit chat. In fact, I even met my school and college friends as well. Overall, it was a much-needed break, especially because it was a long time since I visited my family. I hope I’m able to come here more often going forward."

Abhishek Kapur also mentioned one thing he absolutely missed, as the actor added, "After coming home, I realised how much I missed home-cooked food. I had a feast at home. My sister as well as my mother cooked some amazing meals for me. They saw that all my favourite dishes were made and I certainly had a great time munching down some delicious food items."

After the festivities, Abhishek Kapur is all set to return to Mumbai and kickstart the shoot for Kundali Bhagya once again. In the meantime, the drama continues in Karan – Preeta's lives as Mahira and Sherlyn plot to separate them once again.

