Neetu Kapoor flies back to Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19 during the shoot of Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh 

In the mid of November, director Raj Mehta commenced the shooting of Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani as the fresh new pair who play husband and wife. Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun’s parents. Popular Youtuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli will make her Bollywood debut with this film. The makers had a month long schedule, however, the team have halted the shoot for the next three weeks after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19.
Reportedly, Neetu Kapoor had isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh. But according to the latest reports, Neetu is flying back to Mumbai in an air ambulance. Ranbir Kapoor arranged for his mother to come back home after she tested positive.
