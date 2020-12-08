Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli gets voted out; Eijaz Khan tells Abhinav Shukla that she will be back in the house

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday saw Nikki Tamboli getting voted out of the house. Nikki, who was one of the most popular contestants on the show, had to leave the house, after which challengers entered the house. The second eviction will happen on Sunday.

After Salman Khan announced that Nikki had been voted out, she started crying. Consoling her, Salman said that she was loved on the show from day one and that she was pitted against four popular celebrities. The host further told her not to change her personality and joked that former contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu is waiting for her outside the house. Leaving the house, an emotional Nikki said, "Ab main toh nahi hoon, kuchh toh karo," to the remaining contestants.

Soon after she walked out, Eijaz told Abhinav that Nikki will be back in the Bigg Boss 14 house, citing the example of Kavita Kaushik. “Votes ke liye gayi hai, lekin show ke liye important hai (She got evicted due to less votes but she is important for the show).” He also said that Rahul was unlikely to be evicted and that Jasmin did not deserve to be on the show. Meanwhile, Jasmin told Rubina that whoever is close to Eijaz gets evicted. First, it was Jaan Kumar Sanu, then Pavitra Punia and now Nikki Tamboli.

On the other hand, Salman Khan congratulated Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla for being the first two finalists. On Sunday night, one among Jasmin, Rahul and Rubina will be leaving the house.

