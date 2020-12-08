Johny Lever talks about the time he had to perform on stage hours after the demise of his sister

Johny Lever is one of the finest actors the Hindi film industry has seen. For decades the actor has been entertaining us with his antics on screen and has always been lauded for his style of comedy. However, comedy does not come easy on screen even though the end results may look effortless. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Johny Lever recalled the time he had to perform on the same day his sister passed away.

Talking about the day his sister passed away, Johny said, “My sister passed away and I had to do a show. I thought that my show was at 8 in the night. But it turned out that the show was at 4 in the afternoon. My friend came over and asked me if I had cancelled the show. I told him it's late in the evening , and he told me ‘No, it's at 4 and it’s a college function’. I was like, ‘Arre baap re, 4 baje!!’ People at home were all crying. I quietly went in and got my clothes and changed my clothes in the taxi. I did not have a car at that time.”

“And you know how the crowd at colleges are, they are in their own mood and do not care about anything. But performing there was really difficult but how I did it and gathered strength to do it is all a blessing from God. It just happens. It is a part of life. Life will surprise you with more difficult times, but we should be ready,” he further said.

