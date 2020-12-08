Hina Khan shares pictures of her posing in a blanket and a bikini in Maldives

Ever since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the country, several Bollywood celebrities have headed to Maldives for a quick vacation. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu to Tiger Shroff and many others have chosen Maldives as their preferred holiday destination during the pandemic. Hina Khan too headed to the island country with beau Rocky Jaiswal in the Maldives.

Pictures from Hina Khan's Maldives trip have only been getting better and better by the day. On Sunday afternoon, Hina shared multiple pictures of herself sitting close to the sea covered in just a white blanket. The pictures were clicked from behind showing her bare back. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Cheers to life".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On Saturday night she shared a picture of her soaking in the sun on the beach in a blue and white polka dot bikini. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

