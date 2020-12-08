Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses solidarity with protesting farmers; says ‘their fears need to be allayed’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the latest celebrity to express solidarity to the farmers protesting against the farm laws passed by the central government. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the farm laws for over 10 days at the Delhi border.

On Sunday evening, Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and retweeted a post by Diljit Dosanjh, who has been standing in support of the farmers from the beginning, and wrote, "Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Diljit in his tweet had written, “Gal PYAR Di Kariye.. Dharm Koi V Ladai Ni Sikhaunda..…Hindu-Sikh-Muslim-Isai-Jaini-Bodhi…Sab Bhara Ne 1 Dujey De …BHARAT ES KAR KE HEE DUNIA TE VAKHRA AA.. KION KE ETHEY SAB PYAAR NAAL REHNDE NE ..Har Dharm Da Satkaar Kita Janda.”

Retweeting Priyanka's tweet, Diljit wrote:

On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh had landed at Singhu border to show solidarity with the protesting farmers and gave a speech praising the strength of the farmers and urged the government to meet their demands. He also 'quietly' donated Rs. 1 crore to buy warm clothes for the farmers.

