Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the My Elf trend, drops a picture of her with Oprah Winfrey behind her shoulder!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the most sporting actresses when it comes to memes. From reposting her own memes, to staying updated with the current social media trends, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not one of the most sought after actresses for nothing. The latest trend these days is My Elf where the celebrities are posting pictures of other celebs on their shoulder.

While Mark Ruffalo posted Stark on Mark, with Robert Downey Jr. from Iron Man 2 chilling on his shoulder, Anne Hathaway posted Janney on Annie, the Hollywood celebrities have been having quite the fun with this trend. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined in on the trend and posted a picture of herself with Oprah Winfrey on her shoulder, calling the picture Oprah on Chopra. The netizens are surely having a good laugh over this picture, take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be launching her autobiography, Unfinished, and will be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

