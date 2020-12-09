Seerat Kapoor’s Pilates session will give you major mid-week motivation!

The Krishna And His Leela actress, Seerat Kapoor has carved her unique mark in the south film industry. Starting as a dance choreographer on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, she went on to make her own place in acting with her grand debut film Run Raja Run and later delivered many blockbuster hits in the Telugu industry.
Not only is the actress always a part of the media limelight but she is also one of the most successful Telugu celebrities in the leading today. Recently, Seerat Kapoor shared a video of herself flaunting her flexibility, on her Twitter. The actress was seen doing one of the hot, favourite, celeb workouts, Pilates.
Me time ???? pic.twitter.com/LmuG7xV4xG
— Seerat Kapoor (@IamSeeratKapoor) December 8, 2020
