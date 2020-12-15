Kangana Ranaut pens an emotional note as she wraps Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen portraying the role of late actor-politician Jayalalitha. The actress has been very vocal about her political opinions off-late and informed her fans that she was wrapped up the shoot. Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of pictures, one of herself and the other of the late politician.

Wearing a similar saree and showing off a peace sign in the picture just like Jayalalitha, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️”. In another tweet, she wrote, “Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you.”

Take a look at her tweets.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are inciting violence among the farmers for their petty gains

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results