Rahul Vaidya’s return on Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks, “How will your fans trust you after you ran away?”

Last week, when Kavita Kaushik walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya also asked if he could leave because he missed his family dearly and he couldn’t wait anymore to find out Disha Parmar’s answer after he proposed marriage to her on her birthday. The singer left the house and has come back as a wild card entrant and Salman Khan did not spare him for abandoning his fans like this.

When Rahul made an entry again on the show, Salman Khan was in no mood to listen to his explanation of being homesick. Rahul said that he just wanted to hold his parents’ hands to which the actor called him out and questioned, “Aap hi ko apne family se pyaar hai? Humein nahi hai? Aap keh rahe hain ki yahan baaki logon ko apne parivar se pyaar nahi, ya unhein miss nahi karte?” When Salman said that Rahul ran away, he retaliated and said, “Sir, please isko bhaagna naa kahein.”

Salman Khan then replied, “Rahul. Of course, isko bhaagna hi kahenge.” Salman Khan then asked, “Wo apke upar kaise trust karenge jinhone aapko votes kiye the jitane ke liye lekin aap show chor ke bhaag gaye”. Rahul just said, “They will understand my love for my parents.”

