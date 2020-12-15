Bold & Bright! 5 vibrant make-up trends inspired by Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor to lift your spirits this party season 

The year 2020 has been anything but memorable! People have found ways to continue to keep themselves entertained. As the year is about to end, we are about to celebrate the holiday season in the best way possible while either staying at home, through zoom calls, or celebrating it with family and friends. This year saw many interesting trends in the beauty sector and lockdown truly brought a lot of the artistic side of makeup artists. Bollywood Hungama has narrowed down 5 beauty looks that are vibrant, bold, and unique and you can try them during Christmas or New Year's Eve.

GRAPHIC LINER:

The graphic liner has been a huge trend this year and it will stay for a while it seems. This Deepika Padukone look, which she showcased during Cannes 2019, is perfect for the party season. It gives the dramatic feeling and there's no better time than to try it now and perfect the edgy winged graphic liner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

PINK FLUSH:

This makeup trend never goes out of style. Glittery pink eyes with pink lips and cheeks are the perfect way to lift up your spirits. This look by Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the best trends witnessed this year. Opt for lining the inner corners with kajal and use mascara to make the colour pop out.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

CLASSIC BLUE:

Blue was announced Pantone, Color Of The Year in 2020. All shades of blue have been one of the biggest trends this year. The colour anticipates what's going to happen next. This holiday season, opt for bold shadow, layer it over with a white base or go for a black outer line just like Sonam Kapoor. Nude lips and minimal makeup should round up the look as you let your eye do the talking.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

SHIMMERY NEUTRALS:

Let's go for the 90s glam. Janhvi Kapoor's look so sultry soft glam yet so perfect for the party season. The shimmery eye shadow with the warm tone lips and highlighter is completely perfect for both an outing or an in-house celebration.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

BERRY BLUSH:

If bold and bright is what you are looking for, Sara Ali Khan's berry blush look is for you. The smudged berry eye-makeup, soft blush, and nude lips are all about the glam!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

