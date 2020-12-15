Ranveer Singh is all about ‘pretty boy swag’ on the cover of GQ India as he wins Most Stylish Award for his sartorial revolution 

Actor Ranveer Singh has created a revolution in menswear fashion in India. His style statement is always talked about, his red appearances are always out of the box as he continues to evolve with his fashion. The actor has won GQ India's Most Stylish Award for 2020 for his sartorial revolution.

Featuring on the special edition cover, the official handle captioned the photo, "He's a sartorial revolutionary, an iconoclast, a titan. Over the past decade he's redefined menswear in India — always pushing boundaries, always making an impact, always inspiring. He marches to the sound of his own beat with glorious confidence and swag. GQ's Most Stylish Award goes to the inimitable, irrepressible @ranveersingh."

Ranveer Singh shared the cover on his Instagram story with the song 'Pretty Boy Swag' by Soulja Boy playing in the background. Side swept hair with a retro vibe, donning moustache, and wearing Prada, the actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav. A watch and black shoes rounded her cover look.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting with Rohit Shetty for Cirkus. The actor has two releases in 2021 – 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

