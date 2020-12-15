Mahesh Manjrekar’s kids Ashwami and Satya to assist him in Salman Khan starrer Antim

Earlier this week, Salman Khan kicked off the shooting of Antim – The Final Truth. The film stars Aayush Sharma and is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The first look of Khan was unveiled as he plays a Sikh cop in the upcoming gangster drama.

The film is an adaptation of the Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern which was released in 2018 and received a lot of appreciation for its intense storyline. Mahesh Manjrekar has now roped in his two kids Ashwami and Satya to assist him on set. Ashwami, who is a chef, has joined the catering team that provides food to the film units. The filmmaker said that it is to be pampered by his daughter on set and loves it when she asks what he'd like to eat.

As far as his son is concerned, Satya Manjrekar is working as an assistant director. Speaking to a daily, the filmmaker said that his son had a keen interest and he wanted him to learn about acting while assisting him. But, Mahesh Manjrekar said that on the set, Satya is not his son but just another assistant director who has to do everything.

Antim – The Final Truth is Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial which will star both the stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma scaling over each other with their strong characters, set to bring an entertainment extravaganza to the screens. The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.

