XYZ Films acquires North American rights to India’s official Oscar entry, Jallikattu

A few weeks back, Malayalam film Jallikattu was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars. Now, XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to Jallikattu. XYZ Films has also come on board in an executive producer capacity and will be joining the team for its Oscar campaign.
Filmmaker Guneet Monga has also come on board as the executive producer of the film. Last year, 'Period. End of Sentence,' the 2018 short film on menstruation co-produced by Monga won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category.
The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival and also played at Busan under the section A Window on Asian Cinema. Lijo Jose Pellissery received the Best Director trophy at the 50th International Film Festival of India.
ALSO READ: Is Jallikattu the right choice for the Oscars? Filmmakers respond
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply