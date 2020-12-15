Arjun Rampal summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau once again

Arjun Rampal was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the sudden raid that took place at his place. Although a few drugs were recovered from his place, they had a proper prescription in place for the same and he was given a clean chit for them. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother was in question for a drug scandal and hence the couple was in question for the same.
As of now, there have been no further reports regarding the matter other than his summoning.
