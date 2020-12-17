Pooja Hegde talks about the satisfying feeling of working too hard

The year 2021 is set to be Pooja Hegde’s year. She has stamped her name with 4 movies on their way in the coming year. Pooja is working on projects from different industries at the same time and is juggling between cities for it. No, she is not complaining, if anything, she is happy to bring to her audience such a wide variety of content. She feels it is good that she can reach a larger audience segment when working in so many movies from different industries.

On her busy schedule, the Pan-India actress in a recent interview shared, “The day after I complete this schedule, I move to Prabhas’s set, also in Hyderabad. I will shoot for Radhe Shyam till December 25, after which I will return to MEB. Then, it’s back to Prabhas’s film from January 2,” but the actress is not complaining at all as she adds rather thankfully, "it’s satisfying to be so tired that the moment you hit the bed, you fall asleep.” This is what Pooja had to say about running back and forth between her projects.

Lately, the talented actress has just been busy with shoot schedules one after the other. She recently got done with the first schedule of Cirkus. Following that, the actress welcomes the New Year working on the sets of her Pan-India film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas alongside her. Pooja seems to be on a Mumbai – Hyderabad loop lately and she seems to be enjoying every bit of it.

Cirkus brings together Pooja, Ranveer Singh, and Rohit Shetty for the first time. Most Eligible Bachelor brings together Pooja and Akhil Akkineni together which is also a new onscreen pairing. Radhe Shyam brings together another new duo which shows Prabhas starring alongside Pooja and lastly, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will showcase Pooja and Salman as another new onscreen pair. The year 2021 seems to be Pooja's year with 4 films and four new co-stars she is all set to take the year by its horns.

