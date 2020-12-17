Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub headline power-packed teaser of Amazon Prime Video political drama Tandav

Amazon Prime Video is all set to step into 2021 with a riveting political drama, Tandav. It is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also makes his digital debut with this series. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, Tandav, the series will take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. Alongside Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is also the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. Tandav will premiere on January 15, 2021, and will be available for Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “As we usher in 2021, we are delighted to present our first political drama, Tandav, a lush exploration of the power that highlights how far people are willing to go in pursuit of power. With Ali Abbas Zafar steering the ship and an outstanding cast led by Saif, Dimple, Sunil and Zeeshan, who will be seen in truly unique avatars, we are confident that this series will resonate with everyone seeking content that is both entertaining and intriguing.”

Talking about the theme of the show, Creator, Director, and Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you’ll realize that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; the world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavyweights in the show. I’m excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of Tandav to millions across the world!”

