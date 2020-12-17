Here’s what gave Paresh Rawal a hard time during the shoot of Hungama 2

Hungama 2 starring Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles, is one of the most awaited films of the upcoming year.

An interesting incident that came to light from the sets was Paresh Rawal’s experience while riding a scooty. While we all know Paresh Rawal as the veteran actor acing the toughest roles like a cakewalk, it’s a lesser-known fact that he is not as comfortable with riding two-wheelers. The actor had to face one of his fears during the shoot and got jittery while attempting it.

With an effort to give a smooth take, he kept trying to learn balancing and reconfirmed with the crew whether the brakes worked fine or not. The film’s director Priyadarshan had a big laugh but also lauded the veteran actor for his sincerity even after all these years.

Surely, Paresh Rawal’s tireless efforts would be worth it as fans can’t wait to see him in action. Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 hit comedy – Hungama.

A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.

