Taimur Ali Khan has a special instruction for the paparazzi as he steps out with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; watch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has been popular among the paparazzi ever since he was born in 2016. Even today, every time he steps out, he manages to keep the paparazzi on their toe. While on most days, Taimur who has got used to the attention waves to the pap, on some days he is just not in the mood to get clicked and even expresses himself.

On Wednesday, when the little one stepped out with mother Kareena he asked the paps to not click pictures. As soon as he stepped out of the car with Kareena, the paparazzi were screaming their names asking them to pose for a pic. Taimur, who did not seem to be in a mood to get clicked, pointed at the paparazzi and yelled "No photos". While Kareena waved at the paparazzi, the little one just kept looking towards the photographers.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt and blue denims, Taimur looked adorable as ever. Meanwhile, Kareena who is expecting her second child with Saif looked stunning in her grey coloured turtle neck outfit paired with pink slippers.

Meanwhile, Taimur will be turning four on December 20 and the family has already started planning for his birthday.

