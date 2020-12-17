Varun Dhawan suggested Dev Negi’s name for Coolie No. 1’s song ‘Teri Bhabhi’

Singer Dev Negi is currently the talk of the town with the success of his recent track 'Teri Bhabhi' from Coolie No 1. Interestingly, it was Varun Dhawan who suggested Dev's name for the song. Being a peppy and fun track, the makers felt Dev’s voice will be ideal and the results are there for all to see. Previously, the singer has sung for Varun Dhawan in films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.
