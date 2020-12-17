Varun Dhawan suggested Dev Negi’s name for Coolie No. 1’s song ‘Teri Bhabhi’

Singer Dev Negi is currently the talk of the town with the success of his recent track 'Teri Bhabhi' from Coolie No 1. Interestingly, it was Varun Dhawan who suggested Dev's name for the song. Being a peppy and fun track, the makers felt Dev’s voice will be ideal and the results are there for all to see. Previously, the singer has sung for Varun Dhawan in films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.

“Both the previous tracks Dev sang for Varun were chartbusters and since ‘Teri Bhabhi’ was in the same zone, it was a natural choice. Coolie No.1 is an out and out masala entertainer and the songs too are vibrant and fun, a genre which is right up Dev’s alley," elaborates a source. Commenting on the same, Dev says "Varun has always believed in me and the audiences seem to enjoy our combination. He suggested my name to the composer and i knew the song had the potential to be a big hit. I’m glad that people are loving the track and I hope to work with Varun in the future as well.

