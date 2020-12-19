Giorgia Andriani turns up the heat as she poses in a pastel bikini

Italian actress- model Giorgia Andriani who is usually in news for her relationship with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently posted a series of pictures of herself posing at the beach in a pastel bikini. Fans of the actress could not stop gushing at the beauty that she is.
On Friday, she dropped a series of pictures flaunting her perfect curves in a printed pastel colour bikini. She accessorized her look with classic black beach shades and small golden look hoops. She shared seven pictures from the beach photo shoot and wrote, “Life's a Beach"
Meanwhile, Giorgia is all set to debut in Bollywood opposite Shreyas Talpade in the movie Welcome to Bajrangpur.
