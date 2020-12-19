Giorgia Andriani turns up the heat as she poses in a pastel bikini

Italian actress- model Giorgia Andriani who is usually in news for her relationship with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently posted a series of pictures of herself posing at the beach in a pastel bikini. Fans of the actress could not stop gushing at the beauty that she is.

On Friday, she dropped a series of pictures flaunting her perfect curves in a printed pastel colour bikini. She accessorized her look with classic black beach shades and small golden look hoops. She shared seven pictures from the beach photo shoot and wrote, “Life's a Beach"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Giorgia is currently in Dubai wrapping up her upcoming project. She had spent her quarantine with Arbaaz Khan. In an interview with, she had said "We have already spent a lot of time together in the past so I had already known him very well.”

Meanwhile, Giorgia is all set to debut in Bollywood opposite Shreyas Talpade in the movie Welcome to Bajrangpur.

ALSO READ: Debutant Giorgia Andriani keen to work with rumoured boyfriend Arbaaz Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results