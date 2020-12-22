Sara Ali Khan shares Akshay Kumar’s look as he turns into Shah Jahan for Atrangi Re

Actor Akshay Kumar is juggling many projects. As of now, he is busy completing the shooting of Atrangi Re which is being helmed by Aanand L Rai and stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. After unveiling the first look, Sara Ali Khan has shared another look of Akshay and it is quite quirky.

Akshay Kumar has transformed himself into Shah Jahan as he shoots at Taj Mahal dressed in a traditional outfit. Sharing a video from Taj Mahal which was made by the Mughal Emperor for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, Akshay wrote, "Wah Taj."

Sara Ali Khan shared another look and wrote, "Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is. @akshaykumar."

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are currently shooting in Agra. The final schedule began earlier this month as the team was stationed at Noida.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the AR Rahman musical is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and marks the first film in which the trio of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space. Presented by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma.

