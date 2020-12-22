Chiranjeevi had reservations on hitting Sonu Sood in a scene in Telugu movie Acharya

During the lockdown actor Sonu Sood got on the field and did everything he could to help out people in distress because of the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. From helping migrants reach their hometown to funding education for kids, the actor has been in the news for his philanthropic work.

Meanwhile, on screen the actor who is usually seen portraying negative roles has now been approached for the role of the hero. During a virtual session of ‘We The Women’ on Friday, Sonu Sood opened up about how the year has changed both his personal and professional life especially his image as an actor.

“I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let’s hope. It’s new beginnings. It is a new pitch and it will be nice and fun,” the actor said.

He even revealed how megastar Chiranjeevi was hesitant on hitting him in a scene in their upcoming Telugu film Acharya because of his new image. “We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him.

“There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot,” Sood said. The actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film changed the script according to his new image and that he will have to reshoot his portions.

