“The television industry has always been female oriented”, says Namak Issq Ka actress Shruti Sharma

Ever since the new Colors’ show Namak Issq Ka has gone on-air, people have been talking about its unconventional storyline and the message that it gives out to the audience. Nonetheless, the show talks about how women are subjected to brutal prejudice whenever they decided to take up a profession that doesn't goes down well with the patriarchy.

On the other hand, Shruti who is the lead of her show talks about how the TV industry has always been female-oriented. She says "TV industry has always been female-oriented. The storyline always revolves around the heroine as the whole show is single-handedly carried on the shoulders of the lead actress of the show as a major section of viewers are females. So in real life also, women take care of the whole household and in the TV industry also the females are the whole and soul. And I am very happy and satisfied with this"

When asked about her new year plans to which she said "I don't have any plan as such. I just hope that everything normalises as it was before and may my current show good and praying that may happiness and peace prevail" she concludes

On the professional front, Shruti has been a part of shows like Gathbandhan, Ye Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, and is currently seen as ChamCham in Namak Issq Ka.

