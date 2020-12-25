11 Years of 3 Idiots: R Madhavan calls it one of the most important films of his career, calls it his visiting card to any industry

R Madhavan’s role as Farhan in Raju Hirani’s 3 Idiots manages to put a smile on our faces. As the Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film turns 11, R Madhavan opened up about how it was one of the most important films of his career. The movie is still one of the best and is based on Chetan Bhagat’s book, Five Points Someone: What not to do at IIT.

Speaking of the film, R Madhavan said that he knew the film was going to be a hit even before it released. When he read the script, he had an intuition about it being a massive hit and had told the director Raju Hirani that it would be difficult to beat later on in his career. R Madhavan spoke about how he related to the film to a great extent and feels that the conversation that he had with his on-screen father, Parikshit Sahni, is something every youngster has had with their parents.

Madhavan mentioned the popularity increased because it resonated with the youngsters. He also went on to call it his visiting card to any industry.

