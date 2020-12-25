Pictures: Here’s what Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas party looked like!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to throw the best parties in town. For Christmas, the actress and husband Saif Ali Khan, hosted an intimate dinner with a lot of delicious food in tow. The couple and soon-to-be-parents were accompanied by Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, and the others.

Dressed to the T, everyone brought along the Christmas cheer and the pictures are not to be missed! Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of all of them at the dinner table with the caption, “That warm, fuzzy feeling… Merry Xmas people ❤️❤️❤️”. While Soha Ali Khan uploaded most of the pictures on her Instagram story.

Take a look at them, right here.

