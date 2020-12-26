Zareen Khan turns Santa, does her bit to help the underprivileged

Zareen Khan is truly a beloved star from the Bollywood industry, and the actress just gave us one more reason to adore her this festive season. Zareen decided to spread some joy to the underprivileged by playing Santa this Christmas.

The festive season is all about being grateful, and giving back to society and your near and dear ones. Zareen Khan led by example as she donned a Santa costume and handed presents to the needy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zareen Khan ????????✨???????? (@zareenkhan)

The actress is well known for having a huge heart and her generosity shone once more, with the smiles on the faces of the little children a priceless gift for Zareen.

Also Read: Zareen Khan launches her own website called ‘Happy Hippie Zareen’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results