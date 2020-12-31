Shivangi Joshi broke down multiple times after learning about Naira’s death on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left its viewers shocked. The promo showed the death of the female protagonist, Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi. Needless to say, the fans were shocked and hurt by this change in the plot and the producer Rajan Shahi says that the show will undergo a major change in terms of story and plot.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)
What do you think the makers have in store for the viewers? Be sure to let us know.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply