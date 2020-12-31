Shivangi Joshi broke down multiple times after learning about Naira’s death on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left its viewers shocked. The promo showed the death of the female protagonist, Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi. Needless to say, the fans were shocked and hurt by this change in the plot and the producer Rajan Shahi says that the show will undergo a major change in terms of story and plot.

The changes that the show will witness are crucial to the new plotline and said that Shivangi Joshi broke down multiple times and producer Rajan Shahi has asked the viewers to keep a watch for what’s in store for them. The show according to the producer said that this change in the plotline is a major one after Akshara’s exit. Take a look at the promo here.

What do you think the makers have in store for the viewers? Be sure to let us know.

