Nushrratt Bharuccha looks as radiant as ever as she shares pictures from Manish Malhotra’s New Year party

Bollywood Diva Nushrratt Bharuccha looks as radiant and graceful as ever as she went out and about in the city last night. Riding high on the success of Chhalaang, Nushrratt has definitely had a spectacular 2020. Along with Nushrratt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were also present at the party.

Nushrratt oozed oomph as she donned a one shoulder tie-up printed piece with minimal yet elegant makeup. She paired the outfit with nude buckle up stilettoes, and a small white pouch. Her tresses were given a straight sleek look, which complimented her look wonderfully.

Touted as a hard year, 2020, has been a spectacular year for Nushrratt professionally, with the success of Chhalaang and announcement of multiple projects. With Chhalaang, Nushrratt came out in a new light as an actor, and was loved by the masses for her role of 'Neelu' in the film.

With a strong trajectory of roles in her kitty, Nushrratt recently wrapped up the shoot of her horror film Chhorii. She will be next seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, and recently announced Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari.

