Mallika Sherawat manages to look just as hot as she did in her debut with Murder. The actress has been away from Bollywood for a few years now but has been doing projects abroad. Keeping up with her fitness, Mallika Sherawat has always managed to give major goals for the perfect bikini body.

While there are a lot of celebrities enjoying the last day of the year, they are more than happy to bid adieu to 2020. Mallika Sherawat posted a bikini-clad picture as she gears to step into the new year. Dressed in a bright yellow bikini, Mallika Sherawat is seen posing on the stairs and it has been raising temperatures on social media. She captioned the picture as, “The best is yet to come, Bye Bye 2020!”

Take a look at her picture, right here.

