Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone comment on Anushka Sharma’s picture from her maternity shoot

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first baby. On Wednesday, Anushka shared pictures from her maternity shoot for the cover of Vogue India. The stunning pictures where Anushka flaunted her baby bump instantly went viral.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also could not stop gushing over the pictures of the mom-to-be. "STUNNING", wrote Deepika Padukone in bold letters. Priyanka, who also shared the same sentiment and wrote, "Stunner".

Bollywood celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, Rakul Preet Singh and others also showered Anushka with compliments.

Anushka is due in January 2021. Husband Virat has now joined her after Australia's first test match to welcome their first child together.

