Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur end the year with some ‘snuggling and cuddling’

The year 2020 has been rough on all and one cannot wait to step into the New Year. With just less than a day left to welcome the New Year, Bollywood celebrities, too, are sharing good vibes through their social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon and shared a series of adorable pictures where she is posing with Saif Ali Khan and their kid Taimur. Kareena is seen clicking the picture as they all try to snuggle into the frame. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture…2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life… marching ahead… to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends… Love and hope from us. We love you all…Happy new year"

Meanwhile, the couple will be welcoming their second child in the New Year. Kareena is due in February. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan on 19 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham & the iconic character Poo – “Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results