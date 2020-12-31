Suhana Khan’s latest pictures leaves best friend Shanaya Kapoor stunned

While Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has not made her acting debut yet, she is quite popular on Instagram. With over a million followers on her verified handle, Suhana often entertains her fans with stunning pictures of her.

In her latest post, Sushan is seen posing in a fluffy white crop-top and skirt The star kid did not add a caption to the post , but fans were absolutely stunned by her new look.

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba commented, “Obsessed with thisssss”, while her friend and daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "are you for real?”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan who is studying to become an actor in New York University recently returned to Mumbai during the pandemic. She had also accompanied her family in Dubai for the Indian Premier League.

