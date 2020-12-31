Inside Yash and Radhika Pandit’s son Yatharv’s lavish first birthday party; watch

Kannada superstar Yash and his wife Radhika welcomed their second child in 2019. Their baby boy turned one recently and they threw a lavish party to celebrate the same. Radhika gave fans a peek into the birthday celebrations of their boy Yatharv.

A few days back, Radhika shared a video compilation of the grand birthday celebration. All the decorations for the birthday were in blue and white colour scheme. In the adorable video, the little one can be seen playing with his cake with blue icing and cutting it with his tiny fingers. The doting parents get into the frame and the little one feeds them some of his cake. Their daughter Ayra is also seen in the video

While sharing the video, Radhika wrote, “Cake Smash of Yatharv-Yash. A lil Christmas treat.. hope all of u had a great festival.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Yash and Radhika got married in December of 2016 and welcomed their first baby in 2018. The couple often shares adorable videos and photos of their little ones on their social media feed.

ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 superstar Yash moves into 7-star hotel suite to protect his family amid COVID-19 crisis

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results